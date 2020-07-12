Pilot rebels, pushes Rajasthan's Gehlot govt to the brink

The Congress government in Rajasthan was pushed to the brink on Sunday as Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, claiming support of 30 MLAs and some independents in the 200-member state Assembly.

Pilot, the state Congress chief, said in a statement that he would not attend the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party convened by Gehlot on Monday morning, as simmering tensions between the two came to boil.

“Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot not to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow,” said a message posted on the WhatsApp group of the leader.

Pilot had been a contender for the top post after the Congress’ victory in the Assembly elections in December 2018, but was edged out by the experienced Gehlot, sowing the seeds of distrust between the two.

Engaged in a power struggle with Gehlot, the notice by the Special Operations Group on Friday proved to be the final straw for Pilot.

After a late Saturday night meeting with Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel, Pilot remained incommunicado, triggering buzz that he joining the BJP.

Congress leaders swung into action to salvage the situation by contacting MLAs considered close to Pilot and convincing them to support the party in the time of crisis, while Gehlot summoned a meeting of party MLAs and other legislators supporting his government in Jaipur late Sunday night.

The Congress also dispatched AICC General Secretary in charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken to Jaipur as central observers to salvage the situation.

A meeting of the Congress Legislative Party is scheduled at 10.30 am on Monday, which Pande hoped would be attended by Pilot.

Reports had it that Pilot had the support of 16 Congress MLAs and three Independents, whom the Congress had distanced itself with for allegedly hobnobbing with the BJP.

“I am hopeful that he (Pilot) will definitely be there on Monday. He is the state unit president, the deputy chief minister and our senior leader,” Pande told reporters before leaving for Jaipur.

The Congress had also succeeded in convincing three MLAs, purportedly supporters of Pilot, in returning to the party fold. The trio — Rohit Bohra, Danish Abrar and Chetan Dudi — addressed a press conference in Jaipur on Sunday evening and expressed confidence in Gehlot’s leadership.

The BJP has rejected allegations levelled by Gehlot at a press conference on Saturday, accusing it of making attempts to topple his government.

“The Congress government is battling internal differences and is divided into two camps. Finding itself in trouble, the Gehlot government itself has sent a notice to the government. The responsibility to run the government and save the government rests with the chief minister,” Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of the BJP in Rajasthan Assembly, said.