Pilot says BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' amid price rise, threats on nation's borders beyond comprehension

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said it is beyond comprehension that the BJP is seeking people's blessings through 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' when the prices of petrol and diesel have crossed Rs 100-mark and China and Pakistan are "attacking" India at its borders.

He alleged that the BJP never did anything positive as the opposition party in Rajasthan in the last two-and-a-half years.

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan also exuded confidence that the Congress will win in all six districts where Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections will be held starting Thursday.

Pilot, who came here to visit Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary's family following the demise of his brother, was speaking to reporters at Jodhpur Circuit House before heading back to Jaipur.

The Congress leader wondered what 'ashirwad' (blessings) the BJP is seeking from people when the prices of petrol and diesel have crossed Rs 100-mark, the price of cooking gas cylinder has surpassed Rs 800, the country faced a "pathetic" situation during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and "China and Pakistan are attacking the country at borders".

"They (BJP) are seeking the public's blessings in such a situation, this is beyond comprehension," Pilot said.

Thirty-nine newly inducted and elevated Union ministers belonging to the BJP are undertaking 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' to cover 212 Lok Sabha constituencies and travel over 19,567 km to reach out to people and tell them about the government's achievements.

Pilot claimed that the Congress will emerge victorious in all six districts of the state where panchayat polls will be held later this week.

"The Congress will win in all the six districts where panchayat elections are taking place because the BJP has not done anything positive as the opposition party in the last two-and-a-half years. All this while, they remained engaged in a poster war and in establishing who is big and who is small," he said.

The election for 200 Zila Parishad and 1,564 Panchayat Samiti seats in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts will be held in three phases on August 26, 29 and September 1.

On the farm laws, Pilot said it's been nine months since these legislations were introduced but the government refuses to let go of its "obstinacy".

The government threatens and arrests farmers, "but you will never talk of justice. This is sheer obstinacy and such obstinacy is not a good sign for democracy," he said.

Reiterating the Congress' stand on the contentious farm laws, he said that they must be rolled back and the government should listen to farmers.

Asked about cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, Pilot said, "Let us see what happens in the time to come."