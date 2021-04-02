PM acting like street-side fellow: Mahua Moitra on Modi's 'Didi-o-Didi' taunts

As the political showdown continues between the ruling TMC and the BJP in poll-bound West Bengal after two phases of voting, TMC's Mahua Moitra slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'cheap' 'Didi-o-Didi' digs on Mamata Banerjee during his rallies, likening him to a 'street-side fellow'.

"There is something we have in Bengal called 'rock-er chhele', which means, a street-side fellow who sits on a wall and who basically calls out to every lady walking past, saying 'Diddi-ei Diddi'," Moitra told NDTV in an interview.

Read | 'Not your party's member': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hits back at PM Modi over second seat contest dig

When asked if she meant it as a catcall, she said, "Don't take it out of context. But doesn't it sound like that?"

In his rally in Uluberia on Thursday, PM Modi criticised Mamata as the second phase of polling was underway. Nandigram was one of the constituencies voting, where Mamata is facing off with friend-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

In his rally, the PM had said, "Didi, your action shows that you are losing from Nandigram. Your action shows that you have given up. Didi..O didi... there is a rumour that you will file a nomination from another constituency. Is there any truth to it?"

Get live news updates about West Bengal Assembly Elections here

Moitra hit out at the PM for mocking a sitting CM in the "cheapest, basest way possible".

"Would he say that about his mother? Would he say that about his sister? Would he say that about his estranged wife? Would he say that about anybody? How is that okay? Is this PM going to come and teach us about decorum?" she added.

‘Contesting from second seat?’

PM Modi jabs Mamata Banerjee Yes Mr. Prime Minister, she will.

And it will be Varanasi! So go get your armour on. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 1, 2021

Soon after, Moitra tweeted to PM's jab about Mamata's constituency. "Yes, Mr Prime Minister, she will. And it will be Varanasi. So go get your armour on," she wrote.