'PM had praised Azad, we saw what happened': As Pilot takes aim at Gehlot, trouble for Congress again?

A new storm seems to be brewing in Rajasthan as Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday trained guns at Ashok Gehlot, calling PM Modi's praises for the Chief Minister "an interesting development" that "shouldn't be taken lightly".

"PM had similarly praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that...," he said.

#WATCH | Rajasthan Cong MLA Sachin Pilot says, "...I find the heaps of praises by PM Modi (on CM Gehlot y'day)very interesting. PM had similarly praised GN Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that. It was an interesting development y'day. Shouldn't be taken lightly..." pic.twitter.com/QBknOLVWJT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Pilot also sought action against MLAs who defied the party's plan to replace Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Talking to reporters, Pilot asked the new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to end the "climate of indecision in Rajasthan".

Pilot said MLAs who've been served notices should be told to file their replies. "Congress is an old party… I request the new President to take action against indiscipline," he said.

The run up to the nomination for Congress president election saw high drama in Jaipur after the High Command wanted Gehlot to file nomination for Congress president and install his bete noir Sachin Pilot as his successor. However, around 92 of the 108 Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot did not attend a Congress Legislature Party meeting on September 25 to authorise Sonia to take a decision. Sonia has been “very unhappy” about the developments in Jaipur with MLAs defying the central leadership dictat.

Later, Gehlot bowed out of Congress presidential election after expressing regret over the Jaipur ‘rebellion’.

More to follow...