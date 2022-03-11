PM Modi changed culture of politics in India, says J P Nadda

Crediting Narendra Modi for the BJP's victory in four assembly elections, BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday said the people's massive support to the party shows their stamp of approval for the prime minister's schemes and policies.

Addressing BJP workers from the party's headquarters here, Nadda credited the prime minister for "changing" the culture of politics in India, saying elections are now fought on the basis of "report card politics".

"Today, the results of the elections have come unilaterally in favour of the BJP, you all have come in such a large number in the order of its victory march. On behalf of crores of BJP workers, I welcome and congratulate the prime minister," Nadda said.

"In Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi has been blessed for the fourth time consecutively -- 2014 Lok Sabha, 2017 Vidhan Sabha, 2019 Lok Sabha and now, in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections," the BJP president said.

Underlining that there are many firsts in the election results, Nadda said it is for the first time in 37 years in Uttar Pradesh that a party is forming the government after serving its full term, and the BJP's vote share has also increased.

Similarly in Uttarakhand, since the state was formed, governments have changed in every election. But this time, the state has voted for a party to continue for the first time in the state's history, Nadda said.

In Manipur, he said the party is set to form a government with clear majority, and in Goa, it will form government for the third time.

Lauding Modi, Nadda said the prime minister has ushered in politics of "report card, development and people's empowerment, replacing politics of nepotism, corruption, crime, casteism, communalism and regionalism."

"Prime Minister Modi has changed the culture of politics in India. Now elections are fought on the basis of report card," he said.

Stating that elections are not purely arithmetic, Nadda said it is more of a chemistry.

"The poor and needy people, women, youth, backward classes of India are all strengthening their chemistry with Prime Minister Modi," he said.

He also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing what he described as rule of law in the state and claimed that fear ruled it five years back with terrorists and criminals being patronised by the previous dispensation.

