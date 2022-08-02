PM Modi puts 'Tricolour' DP, urges people to follow

PM Modi changes display picture of his social media accounts to 'Tricolour', urges people to do same

Modi has said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture between August 2 and 15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2022, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 13:11 ist
PM Narendra Modi's display picture. Credit: Twitter/ @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday put 'tiranga' as the display picture of his social media accounts and urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to celebrate the Tricolour.

In his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast on Sunday, Modi had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

Also Read | 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' turning into mass movement: PM Modi

"It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', our nation is all set for 'Har Ghar Tiranga', a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," he said in a tweet this morning.

Modi also paid homage to the Pingali Venkayya, who had designed the flag, on his birth anniversary.

"Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress," Modi said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Narendra Modi
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Independence Day
India News

