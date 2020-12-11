PM Modi urges farmers to hear Narendra Tomar, Piyush Goyal out on farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to hear out the arguments put forth by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on the new farm laws even as the farmers' agitation against the reforms entered the 16th day.

"My two cabinet colleagues Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal have spoken in detail about the new farm laws and the demand of farmers. Do hear them out," Modi said sharing a video link of the press conference by the two ministers on Thursday.

Follow farmers' protest live updates here

मंत्रिमंडल के मेरे दो सहयोगी नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर जी और पीयूष गोयल जी ने नए कृषि कानूनों और किसानों की मांगों को लेकर विस्तार से बात की है। इसे जरूर सुनें-https://t.co/B9GwPf5i3K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2020

The two ministers had appealed to the farmers to end their agitation and join the next round of talks to address their concerns on the three farm sector laws enacted by the government.

"I would still urge the unions to find a way through discussions by withdrawing their next phase of agitation," the two ministers had said.

The farmers had stuck to their demand for repealing the three laws altogether instead of offering amendments.

Farmers’ unions have said that they would intensify the protests and soon announce a date for railway track blockade across the country.

Several trains — either originating from or terminating at Punjab — are regularly being cancelled, diverted, short-terminated because of the ongoing protests.

