PM Modi's silence shows his 'brazen indifference' to Manipur violence: I.N.D.I.A MPs to Governor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur even as there is a complete breakdown of law and order, a delegation of the I.N.D.I.A MPs told Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday.

The 21 MPs, who are on a two-day visit to the conflict-hit state, said this in a memorandum submitted to the Governor on Sunday. The MPs, divided into two groups, visited the conflict-hit areas in both the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and Meitei-inhabited Bishnupur, and Imphal East districts on Saturday.

Read | Manipur Guv agreed necessary to resolve the issue together: I.N.D.I.A delegation

The MPs urged the Governor to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the "precarious situation" in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy.

Failure of both union and state govts to protect lives and properties is apparent from the figures of more than 140 deaths, more than 500 injuries, burning of more than 5k houses and internal displacement of more than 60k people: I.N.D.I.A MPs to Manipur Governor @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/3qJOdyi2uf — Shemin (@shemin_joy) July 30, 2023

"From the reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in the last few days, it is established beyond doubt that the state machineries have completely failed to control the situation for the last almost three months," the MPs said in the memorandum.

"The failure of both the Central and state government to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities is apparent from the figures of more than 140 deaths, more than 500 injuries, burning of more than 5000 houses and internal displacement of more than 60,000 people. Silence of Hon'ble Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur."

In a related tweet, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The anger, anxiety, anguish, pain and sorrow of the people of Manipur seem to make absolutely no difference to the Prime Minister. While he is busy listening to his own voice and forcing down his ‘Mann ki Baat’ on crores of Indians, the 21 MP delegation of Team INDIA is talking about Manipur ki Baat with the Governor of Manipur."

The anger, anxiety, anguish, pain and sorrow of the people of Manipur seem to make absolutely no difference to the Prime Minister. While he is busy listening to his own voice and forcing down his ‘Mann ki Baat’ on crores of Indians, the 21 MP delegation of Team INDIA is talking… pic.twitter.com/vE0WkheCet — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 30, 2023

The visiting MPs said the condition in the relief camps was also pathetic. "Special care needs to be taken for the kids on a priority basis. Students from different streams are facing uncertain future, which has to be the priority of the state and the Union governments. The continued internet ban for the last three months is adding to the unsubstantiated rumours, which is adding to the existing mistrust."

"We are, indeed, very shocked and sad to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrows of the individuals affected by the unprecedented violence unleashed by both sides since the beginning of the clashes. There is an anger and a sense of alienation amongst all communities, which has to be addressed without delay," said the MPs.

The I.N.D.I.A MPs, during their meeting with Manipur Governor, urged her to restore peace and harmony taking all effective measures, where justice should be the cornerstone. In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent, they further said.