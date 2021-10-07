PM Narendra Modi completes 20 years in public office: How BJP plans to celebrate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed a total of two decades in public office on Thursday, making him the longest-serving head of an elected government after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

In the last two decades, Modi, currently serving his second term as PM, has gone from being a stalwart chief minister to one of the most popular leaders in the world.

Narendra Modi, first sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001. Modi served 12 years and 227 days (4,607) as the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. He was elected as the 14th PM of India in 2014 and since then he has been in office for 2,671 days.

To mark the occasion, the ruling BJP has planned a series of events which includes spreading awareness about PM Narendra Modi's works in public office with a focus on cleanliness, in line with his “Swachh Bharat” vision.

“Party workers will mark the day by cleaning the rivers, spreading awareness among the public about the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on booth level and other such social programmes,” the ANI news agency reported earlier this week. The cleanliness drive comes after PM Modi launched the Swachh Bharat 2.0 mission earlier this month. He said that the plan is to make every city in India “water-secure” to ensure that the rivers are not polluted by sewage. Party workers will hold events to make people aware of the policies at every booth in the country.

In honour of PM Modi’s two decades in the public office, temples and gurudwaras across the country will perform prayers for the long life of the prime minister. DNA reported that Langar will also be offered as part of the Seva Samarpan scheme, which was launched by PM Modi on his 71st birthday.

