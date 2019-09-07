PM Narendra Modi hugs emotional ISRO chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO Chief K Sivan. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, was seen consoling and hugging emotional Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief, K Sivan, who broke down after PM's address to the ISRO scientists on the failure of the lunar mission.

Narendra Modi in his speech, in the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram' losing contact with ground stations, asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission and asserted that there will be a "new dawn".

The Prime Minister was present at the ISRO center to witness the touch-down early Saturday and returned less than six hours later to address scientists and the nation at 8 am. The soft landing of lander Vikram did not go according to ISRO's plan as it lost contact with the ground station. 

