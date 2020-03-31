Political one-upmanship begins over coronavirus

The one-upmanship of political parties has begun on Day 7 of the 21st national lockdown with every patting its back and finding fault with the other.

Each party claimed it is doing its best for the people facing hardships during the lockdown.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asserted that party-ruled states are doing well on this count. Congress repeatedly raised questions about the handling of the COVID-19 issue and in particular the problem of migrant workers during the lockdown by the government.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, on the other hand, trained guns on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of Trinamool Congress, alleging that while it is time non-partisan participation in relief work in States while India fights Corona, in West Bengal a BJP MLA was “threatened and detained while he was distributing rice to the poor in his constituency following all social distancing norms.

BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh alleged that the local administrations at Kolkata, Puducchery (both ruled opposition parties- Trinamool Congress and Congress) block BJP leaders and workers from distributing relief materials to poor. “Petty politics at times of crisis. Strongly condemn,” he said.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

BJP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has repeatedly targeted BJP’s Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, credited Congress-ruled states Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh for having geared up to face the crisis of Corona and ensuring that essential items reach every house and having taken over many private hospitals to run isolation wards

Running a hashtag #PMDoesNOTCare, Congress said warnings from WHO Rahul Gandhi along with multiple examples of coronavirus outbreak world over gave us enough time to prepare but the govt turned a blind eye. “Why? Because PM does not care,” it said.

With the same hashtag, it also tweeted “Dear PM, We've been listening to your Mann Ki Baat for long enough but are you listening to the migrant labourers, doctors, expert voices & opposition? “

After Sunday’s large movement of migrants out of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi party faced accusation of triggering an exodus of migrant workers from Delhi.

Congress communication department chief Randeep Surjewala sought to put BJP-ruled governments of UP, Haryana and AAP’s Delhi government in dock over migration woes. Manohar Lal Khattar government of Haryana was particularly in the line of fire by Surjewala, who alleged that it has totally failed to control the prices of essential commodities and ensure their delivery.