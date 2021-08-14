Political row over Modi's pitch for Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

A political row kicked up as the Union Home Ministry notified August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce that the day will now be observed as such in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, and said the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

Congress hit out at the move and released a letter of the Prime Minister to Modi to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan written on March 22 this year in which the former had greeted Pakistan on the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan and said that India desires a cordial relationship with the people of Pakistan.

The political row kicked up ahead of state elections in seven states including Congress-ruled Punjab, where emotions run high on the issue of displacement during partition. The partition issue has also been frequently raked up by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, which goes to polls in March. In the polarised politics of Western UP in particular, Pakistan has frequently been raked up during polls.

A day before the 75th Independence Day of the country, Modi said on Twitter, "Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day."

May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021

The Prime Minister further said, "May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment."

Soon after, Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the Prime Minister for this "sensitive decision" of celebrating the day in the "memory of the sacrifice and struggle of numerous people displaced due to partition" while the Home Ministry notified August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The Home Ministry notification said, " Government of India declares 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind the present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering faced by the people of India during the partition."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that this decision is a "testament to his sensitivity". "Announcing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is a rightful tribute to the struggles and sacrifices of our people who were a casualty of the Congress’ ambition and tunnel vision," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also hailed the decision saying it would be a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition and would remind the present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering faced by the people during the partition, it said.

"Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 15 every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom also came the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians. The pain and violence of partition remain deeply etched in the nation's memory. While the country has moved on to become the largest democracy and the third-largest economy of the world, the pain of partition suffered by the nation can never be forgotten," the ministry said in a statement.

Noting that the partition caused one of the largest migrations in human history, affecting about 20 million people, the ministry said the nation salutes those sons and daughters of our beloved motherland who had to sacrifice their lives in the frenzy of violence.

"Modi ji expresses love for Pakistan when there are no elections but takes refuge in partition as soon as polls come. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had begun the preparation of UP elections. He had greeted Pakistan on March 22 on the occasion of Pakistan Day and given greetings and good wishes to the people of Pakistan on their Independence Day," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The party also shared a screenshot of Modi to buttress the point and released his letter written to the Pakistan Prime Minister.

"Excellency, On the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan. I extend my greetings to the people of Pakistan. As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative. Excellency, at this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," Modi had said in the letter to Khan.

Attacking the Prime Minister for his letter, Surjewala reminded it was between March 22 and March 24 in 1940 that the foundation of the partition was laid when All India Muslim League in its Lahore session presented the concept of Pakistan.

