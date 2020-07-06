Posters of Vikas Dubey put up at Uttar Pradesh toll plazas, search continues

In a bid to tighten the noose around Vikas Dubey, posters of the gangster have been put up at all toll plazas in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said on Monday.

Dubey is involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur on July 3.

"Posters of Vikas Dubey have been put up at all toll plazas in the state so that as soon as he crosses any of these toll plazas, information on his whereabouts can be obtained,” Inspector General of Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal told PTI.

He said 25 police teams drawn from 40 police stations have been pressed into action to search the criminal.

"Some teams have also been sent to other states. We are expecting good news soon," Agarwal said.

Police sources said surveillance teams are also keeping a watch on the close contacts of Dubey.

Eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in a village near Kanpur by the henchmen of Dubey.

Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village to arrest Dubey, a history-sheeter who has faced about 60 criminal cases.