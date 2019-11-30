Pragya dares Congress MLA to burn her alive

Controversial Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur has dared a Congress MLA to burn her alive, saying the Congressmen are experienced in this.

Amid controversy over Pragya calling Nathu Ram Godse a "patriot" in the Lok Sabha, Congress MLA Gowardhan Dangi had made an incendiary remark that if the Bhopal MP ever set foot in his Beoara Assembly constituency, she would be burnt alive.

Later, the MLA regretted his comment and said that he adhered to Gandian principles of non-violence.

Reacting to the comment, Pragya on Saturday tweeted: “I am coming to Beoara in Rajgarh district at 4 pm on December 8, burn me”.

Although Pragya Singh has apologised twice in the Lok Sabha for her remark on Gandhi’s assassin, the row she kicked up is raging on, at least in Madhya Pradesh.

In her provocative tweet, she said that Congressmen have long experience of burning people alive— from setting Sikhs aflame in 1984 (Sikh riots) to burning Naina Sahni alive in a Tandoor.

“Rahul Gandhi called me a terrorist and his MLA Gowardhan Dangi said he would burn me alive. All right, I am coming to Beoara on December 8, burn me.”

She taunted that this is a "Congress MLA, a Digvijay Singh acolyte and proponent of Rahul Gandhi’s ideology.”

The MLA later clarified that he was extremely upset over the Pragya’s comment on the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

“I have always been a strong votary of Gandhian thoughts. If I used certain words that hurt the sentiments of any one, I deeply apologize for them. It was not my intention”.

During a demonstration of Congressmen in Beoara on Friday, Dangi had made the controversial comment. The BJP strongly protested with former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asking the MLA to apologise.