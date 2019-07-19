Priyanka Gandhi detained enroute to Sonbhadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Friday taken into custody while she was on way to Sonebhadra district, where ten tribals were killed over a land dispute on Wednesday.

According to the police sources here, Priyanka was taken into custody when she remained adamant on going to Umbhi village, where the massacre had taken place, despite being told that prohibitory orders were in place.

Sources said that Priyanka along with hundreds of Congress workers sat on a dharna on the road in protest.

The Congress leader was taken to a government guest house at Chunar in Mirzapur district, sources said. Priyanka told reporters that she was prevented from proceeding to meet the victims.

Earlier she met the injured people in Varanasi upon her arrival there.