Priyanka Gandhi seeks support of women to come to form next government in Uttar Pradesh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday sought support of women in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh to form the next government in the state even as she once again attacked prime minister Narendra Modi for 'selling' public sector companies to private players.

Priyanka, who interacted with women at Sirsaganj in UP's Firozabad district, assured them that her party would initiate several measures for the welfare of women if it came to power.

"Women have to face a lot of problems in their lives. They have to struggle to get educated, and they face difficulties after marriage also. The political parties only make tall promises at the time of the polls and forget them after the elections are over," she said.

Read | 'Bottles', 'smoking pipes': Fight for UP turns personal

Priyanka said that her party had released a separate election manifesto for women which includes the party's promises for them. "Give us a chance and see the change in your lives," the Congress leader told one of the women, who narrated the problems being faced by her.

In reply to a question from one Shina, a local resident, who worked at a bangle manufacturing factory, about creating employment opportunities for them at villages, Priyanka said that the Congress was working on a plan to provide jobs to women in the villages.

While replying to another question on women's safety, the Congress leader said that her party had promised to recruit 25 per cent women in the police force and also provide legal help to them in times of need.

Read | BJP tasks Yogi Adityanath's rival with 'placating' Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka asked the women not to vote on the basis of caste and support the party which they felt would improve their condition. "You must realise your potential. If you unite you can bring the desired change," she said.

A large number of women had turned out to take part in the programme. Priyanka later mingled with the women and inquired about their well-being.

The Congress leader has been holding meetings with women in different parts of the state and seeking their support. Her party had also organised 'women's marathons' in different divisions in UP in which thousands of women had participated.

Watch latest videos by DH here: