Priyanka Gandhi to begin UP's poll campaign from Modi bastion Varanasi

Apparently not wanting to let go of the momentum gained by the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed, the Congress would be launching its campaign for the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh from Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by holding a 'Kisan Nyaya' rally on Sunday.

The grand old party was earlier scheduled to hold a 'Pratigya Rally' on the same date but after the Lakhimpur violence, it was changed to 'Kisan Nyaya' rally in an apparent bid to keep the farmers' protests against the farm laws and the killings of the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in focus.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be addressing the rally. ''We will expose the anti-farmer policies of the BJP government besides its failures on other fronts,'' said UP Congress president Ajai Kumar Laloo in Varanasi on Saturday.

He added that the party would also seek to corner UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's over his attack on Priyanka after the latter's pictures showing her sweeping the floor at the PAC guest house in Sitapur where she had been kept after being arrested by the police on Sunday night while she was on way to meet the families of the victims of the Lakhimpur violence.

According to the Congress sources here the party was not leaving any stone unturned to make the rally in Modi bastion a success. ''We expect a large number of people from different parts of Varanasi district and nearby areas to attend the rally...people are disillusioned with the BJP government, no section of the population is happy,'' said a senior UP Congress leader while speaking to DH here.

Sources said that the party had also asked those seeking the assembly polls nomination from different constituencies in the Varanasi district to work toward making the rally a success.

The leader said that several such rallies would be held in different parts of the state in the days to come.

