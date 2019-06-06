Priyanka to hold review meet with UP Cong leaders

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be organising a meeting with the party leaders in Prayagraj, hometown of Nehru, in the wake of the party's dismal performance in Uttar Pradesh in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

According to sources, the meetings would be held on Friday and Saturday. All the party nominees from the eastern UP districts as well as the local unit chiefs would be a part of the meeting.

"Priyanka will discuss the possible causes that may have led to the poll debacle," said a senior UP Congress leader on Thursday. He added that the leaders, who were entrusted with the responsibility of some key constituencies might face the music. "Some major changes are likely in the party organisation," the leader added.

He said that there were allegations of supporting the BJP, on some party leaders in the eastern region, especially in Allahabad and some other LS constituencies. ''Action may be taken against such leaders,'' he said.

Priyanka, who was in charge of the eastern UP, would also discuss the grand old party's electoral strategy for the next assembly polls in the state, which will be held in 2022.

Despite Priyanka's extensive campaigning in the eastern UP districts, the Congress' performance remained dismal in the LS polls. The party could win only former party president Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli seat and finished second on two.

Priyanka had campaigned extensively in Amethi but could not ensure success for the party chief Rahul Gandhi in latter's traditional stronghold. The Congress party had put up its candidates on 70 LS seats in the state, out of which 67 lost their security deposits.