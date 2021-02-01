Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi hails Union budget 2021

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday hailed the Union budget for the fiscal 2021- 2022 and termed it "a healthy budget on all counts."

Welcoming the budget, the former IPS officer in a message said "it removes obstacles and provides considerable ease of living focusing on quality of life socially, economically and environmentally."

Bedi pointed out that a "healthy nation will lead to a wealthy and a creative nation."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Lok Sabha on Monday with a focus on driving economic recovery through higher spending on sectors such as healthcare and infrastructure.