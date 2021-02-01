BUDGET 2021
Key takeaways from Sitharaman's Budget speech Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Poll-bound states get focus in FM's Budget Speech Budget 2021 Live: Budget 'let down like never before', says Chidambaram Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro
Kiran Bedi hails Union budget 2021

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi hails Union budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 on Monday

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:49 ist
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. Credit: File Photo

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday hailed the Union budget for the fiscal 2021- 2022 and termed it "a healthy budget on all counts."

Welcoming the budget, the former IPS officer in a message said "it removes obstacles and provides considerable ease of living focusing on quality of life socially, economically and environmentally."

Bedi pointed out that a "healthy nation will lead to a wealthy and a creative nation."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Lok Sabha on Monday with a focus on driving economic recovery through higher spending on sectors such as healthcare and infrastructure.

