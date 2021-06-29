Punjab assembly polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal vows to provide 300 units of free electricity, 24X7 power if AAP wins

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised 300 units of free electricity per month for each household in that state if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the polls.

The AAP leader also promised round-the-clock power supply in Punjab and waiver of pending electricity bills if his party is voted to power.

A day before his visit to Chandigarh on Tuesday, Kejriwal had said his party, if voted to power in Punjab, will provide free electricity.

"...In Delhi we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh," Kejriwal had tweeted in Punjabi on Monday.

AAP's heightened activities in Punjab come against the backdrop of its ambition to overthrow the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in the state, which is facing trouble from within after cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu rose in rebellion, and assume power.

