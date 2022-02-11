Channi's nephew sent to 14-day judicial custody

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew sent to 14-day judicial custody in illegal sand mining case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 14:52 ist

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder S Honey was sent to 14-day judicial custody in an illegal sand mining case on Friday. 

Bhupinder Singh Honey was produced before the Jalandhar court by Enforcement Directorate earlier today after the expiry of his custody in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to illegal mining in Punjab.

Honey was arrested during the intervening night of February 3 and 4 by the ED, which got his custody till February 8. It was later extended till Friday (February 11).

More to follow

Charanjit Singh Channi
India News
Indian Politics
Punjab

