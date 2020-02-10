Quota row rocks Parliament; Centre says high-level discussion over SC verdict on

Under attack from the Opposition over its “failure” to defend the reservation policy in the Supreme Court, the Centre on Monday told the Parliament that “high-level” discussions were on within the government on the issue.

Both the Houses of Parliament witnessed uproar over the Supreme Court verdict in a matter related to the Uttarakhand government stating that reservation in promotion in government jobs was not a “fundamental right”.

“The government is holding high-level discussions on the issue,” Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot told both the Houses of the Parliament.

Seeking to turn the heat on the Congress, Gehlot also made it clear that the apex Court verdict had come on an order issued by the Uttarakhand government in 2012, when the Congress was in power.

The minister said the Central government was neither a party to the case nor was asked to file an affidavit on the matter, in an apparent bid to deflect the opposition criticism of the Centre on the issue.

Gehlot's statement in the House triggered an uproar from the opposition which accused the government of politicising the issue and staged a walk out in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, claiming that there has been an onslaught on the reservation policy since the Modi government came to power in 2014.

Congress members were in the well shouting slogans “Modi Sarkar Hai Hai, Modi Government Shame Shame”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Opposition Congress of politicising a sensitive issue had had urged members to await a statement from the government on the issue.