Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over India's 20-lakh Covid-19 tally

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2020, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 11:53 ist
a medical staff (R) takes a sample from a man for a coronavirus test at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) hospital in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh state. Credit: AFP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre on Friday over the rising coronavirus cases in India, saying the country's Covid-19 tally has crossed the 20 lakh-mark and the Narendra Modi government is "missing".

India's Covid-19 tally breached the 20-lakh mark late on Thursday evening, while the number of recoveries surged to 13.70 lakh, according to data provided by the states and union territories.

"The 20 lakh-mark has been crossed, the Modi government is missing," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, which was in rhyme.

He also tagged a July 17 tweet of his urging the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He had said that if the viral infection keeps spreading at the current pace then there would be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10.

Gandhi has been critical of the government's handling of the pandemic and has questioned the Centre's claims on battling coronavirus.

India is third in the world in terms of the Covid-19 cases after the US and Brazil. The death toll in the country due to the disease has climbed to over 40,000.

