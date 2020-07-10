Rahul demands fact-finding mission on Chinese intrusion

Rahul Gandhi demands independent fact-finding mission on Chinese intrusion into Indian territory

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 21:45 ist
Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded an independent fact-finding mission to identify incursion, intrusion and encroachment by China into Indian territory.

Keeping up the heat on the Modi government, the former Congress President also asked it to list out steps taken to ensure that Chinese incursions do not recur.

“GOI must listen to the veterans and: 1. Inform India of the steps taken to ensure no more Indian territory is taken by China. 2. Allow an independent fact finding mission to identify incursion, intrusion and encroachment by China,” Rahul said referring to a joint statement by 144 ex-servicemen.

The statement by the veterans, led by former Navy chief L Ramdas, said the Galwan incident could only have happened because of failure at one or more levels in the political, civil and military establishments, especially in continuous intelligence acquisition and dissemination.

