Rahul Gandhi disqualified as LS MP after conviction

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP after conviction

Gandhi, 52, a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, was convicted on Thursday for a 2019 speech

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 24 2023, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 15:23 ist
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stood disqualified as an MP with the Lok Sabha Secretariat issuing a notification following his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case with the party making it clear that this will neither stop their fight nor silence them.

The notification disqualifying the Wayanad MP came hours after he attended the Lok Sabha at 11 am before it was adjourned following protests from the ruling BJP and Opposition MPs.

The 52-year-old MP was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison by the court in a defamation case on Thursday but his sentence was suspended for a month and given bail to enable him to file an appeal. 

Now, his disqualification will be suspended only if he manages to get his conviction suspended from a higher court or get exonerated or gets a reduced sentence.

“Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Surat…Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency in Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction…in terms of the provisions of Article 102(I)(e) of the Constitution read with Section of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the notification read.

Immediately after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued the notification, Congress said it would fight the battle both legally and politically. Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters that the attempts to silence Rahul or Congress will not work. 

“By expelling Rahul, the BJP thinks they can get away with the issues raised by the Opposition, they are wrong. Rahul or Congress will not remain silent,” he said.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "we will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti."

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Indian Politics
Lok Sabha
Parliament
India News

