Rahul Gandhi made Modi 'Lord of Gods': BJP president J P Nadda

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, BJP on Sunday said the former Congress President through his ‘Surender’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called him ‘lord of the Gods’.

“You say – Narendra Modi is Surender Modi – that means you are saying that Modi is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods,” BJP President J P Nadda said addressing the digital rally.

“In Hinduism, ‘Surender’ or Surendra is ‘Lord of the Gods,” Karnataka Minister C T Ravi said responding to Rahul “surrender” jibe at Modi.

Rahul’s play of words was countered by Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as well.

“Mr Rahul Gandhi you are so exasperated you cannot even spell correctly… and surrendering has been hallmark of Gandhi-Nehru family. In 1962, Assam was almost given away by Pt Nehru. When Chinese Army had captured Bomdila, Nehru said, ‘My heart goes out to the people of Assam.’ Shame,” Sarma, a Congressman-turned-BJP leader said.