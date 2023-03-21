Rahul 'Mir Jafar' of Indian politics, says Sambit Patra

Rahul Gandhi 'Mir Jafar' of Indian politics, says BJP's Sambit Patra

Patra said that Gandhi says he is not allowed to speak while his attendance in the Parliament is far from ideal

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2023, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 23:41 ist
BJP senior spokesperson Sambit Patra (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photos

In a continued attack on Rahul Gandhi for his comments in the UK, BJP senior spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday called the Congress leader a present day "Mir Jafar" of Indian politics and said Gandhi will have to apologise.

“Rahul Gandhi is the Mir Jafar of Indian politics today. He’s done in London exactly what Mir Jafar did to become Nawab. The prince wants to become the Nawab for which he is seeking help from foreign powers,” Patra told reporters at a press conference at the party headquarters.

Meanwhile the Opposition stressed that the BJP’s conduct is to avoid a discussion on the Adani issue. The Opposition has sought an investigation into the matter by a joint parliamentary committee.

Patra said that Gandhi says he is not allowed to speak while his attendance in the Parliament is far from ideal. “He insulted the country and has sought the intervention of foreign powers. This is a conspiracy of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. He cannot get away without apologising; he will have to apologise. He had to apologise in the Rafale case, and he will have to apologise in Parliament for his remarks in Cambridge,” Patra said.

