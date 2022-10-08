Rahul Gandhi promised withdrawal of AFSPA for appeasement: Amit Shah in Assam

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi's promise about the withdrawal of AFSPA from the Northeast was for appeasement but BJP was moving in the right direction for establishing peace in the region.

"Rahul baba promised that Congress would withdraw the AFSPA from the Northeast. The promise was just for appeasement. But our position was very clear. When the journalists asked me about withdrawal of the AFSPA, I said peace needs to be established for withdrawal of the AFSPA. Today we have marched a long way ahead for establishing peace," Shah said after inaugurating a new office building of BJP in Guwahati.

"From the Bodo Accord in Assam to Bru Accord in Tripura, we have signed agreements with several insurgent groups. Nearly 9,000 militants have laid down their weapons since 2014. We have established peace and today AFSPA has been withdrawn from 60 per cent areas in Assam. The AFSPA has been fully withdrawn from Tripura and Meghalaya. In Nagaland, only seven districts are under the AFSPA and seven in Manipur," Shah said.

Claiming that the BJP-led government established peace in Assam and took the state towards the path of development, the Home Minister said Congress had reduced the Northeast into a region of insurgency and agitation. "Assam is a land of Kamakhya, Srimanta Sankardev and Madhabdev. We are taking steps for development and for protection and preservation of culture," Shah said.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Assam, will address a conference of police heads of the Northeast and discuss issues concerning law and order and cross border smuggling, in addition to others. He will also address a rally of party workers today.

On Friday evening, Shah held a meeting in Guwahati and reviewed the steps being taken to fulfil BJP's promise before the elections about making Assam flood free.