Rahul Gandhi rules out alliance with TRS for Telangana polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has promised to waive off crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh at one go in Telangana, if his party is voted to power in the state.

The Congress scion clarified that they would not enter into alliance with any party in Telangana, and asked leaders vying for a tie-up with TRS or any other party “to go join them.”

Rahul Gandhi addressed a massive public meeting named “Rythu Sangarshana Sabha” organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in Warangal on Friday.

He unveiled the “Warangal Declaration”, listing the measures, schemes the party intends to initiate for farmers' welfare like introduction of “Indiramma Rythu Bharosa,” providing investment support of Rs 15,000 per acre per annum to both land owning as well as tenant farmers.

Also read | Don't want Congress to completely disappear, Opposition is needed: Hardeep Singh Puri

Rahul is on a two-day tour in Telangana, after a gap of around three years. In a state where the BJP is improving its presence with electoral victories and pada-yatras, the Telangana Congress leaders believe Rahul's tour would help infuse some vigor into the party cadres to pose a strong electoral challenge, especially to the TRS.

The state Assembly elections are due in December next year. Despite the Congress-led UPA-2 creating the Telangana state in 2014, the voters here chose the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government for two consecutive terms.

“You gave TRS two terms but they only gave you dhoka (deceived you). What happened to the Telangana dream, who destroyed it? Except for the fortunes made by one family, what did the people here get, any jobs? Please give the Congress a chance to form a pro-poor, farmer-friendly government. We will realise your dreams,” Rahul asserted.

The Congress leader alleged a tacit understanding between the TRS in the state and the BJP at the Centre.

“The BJP wants to run a remote controlled government in Telangana, so it wants TRS here. Despite the huge corruption, why is the Centre not initiating any ED, CBI, etc. probe against KCR?” Rahul questioned while pointing that the TRS had supported the three contentious farm laws.

The Congress leader said that party tickets would be allocated purely on "merit basis", to leaders maintaining a constant connection with the farmers, poor sections, etc.

Rahul said that his next Telangana rally will be for the tribals with the demand for 10 per cent reservation in education and jobs.

“Whenever, wherever I am required, I'll come to help Telangana. This is not just the fight of the youth, farmers, and other sections. This is a fight of the Congress, my fight for you.”

Rahul also met the widows of some farmers who had committed suicide in the state.