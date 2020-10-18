Gandhis slam UP govt over issue safety of women

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi slam UP govt over issue safety of women in state

The Yogi Adityanath government is fighting severe criticism for its handling of the Hathras case

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 18 2020, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 16:26 ist
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over reports claiming that a BJP MLA and his son took away a man accused of harassing a woman from police custody.

"How it started: 'Beti Bachao' (Save Daughters). How it’s going: 'Apradhi Bachao' (Save Criminals)'," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Also read: How many more Hathras, Cong's Rahul Gandhi asks UP govt

Tagging a news report on the issue, Priyanka tweeted in Hindi, "Will the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tell that this is happening under which 'mission'? 'Beti bachao' (Save Daughters) or 'Apradhi Bachao' (Save Criminals)?"

The party has been attacking the UP government under Yogi Adityanath on the issue of rise in crime against women. It had organised protests and had been targeting the government particularly over the Hathras case in which a 19-year-old girl was gang-raped and murdered allegedly by four men.

