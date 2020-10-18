Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi slam UP govt over issue safety of women in state

Top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over reports claiming that a BJP MLA and his son took away a man accused of harassing a woman from police custody.

"How it started: 'Beti Bachao' (Save Daughters). How it’s going: 'Apradhi Bachao' (Save Criminals)'," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Tagging a news report on the issue, Priyanka tweeted in Hindi, "Will the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tell that this is happening under which 'mission'? 'Beti bachao' (Save Daughters) or 'Apradhi Bachao' (Save Criminals)?"

The party has been attacking the UP government under Yogi Adityanath on the issue of rise in crime against women. It had organised protests and had been targeting the government particularly over the Hathras case in which a 19-year-old girl was gang-raped and murdered allegedly by four men.