Rahul, Priyanka unfurl Tricolour at Lal Chowk as Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches last lap

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, hoisted the Tricolour at the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday after resuming the last lap of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Pantha Chowk on the city outskirts earlier in the day.

Rahul started the yatra at 10:45 am in his trademark white T-shirt and was joined by hundreds of Congress supporters including women who were carrying the national and the party flags. Lal Chowk and its adjacent areas had been sealed off and a multi-layer security ring was deployed around the city centre.

On Friday Rahul and other senior Congress leaders had alleged a security lapse when the yatra entered Kashmir near Qazigund town, a claim denied by the Police.

After unfurling the Tricolour, the yatra will travel to Nehru Park on the banks of Dal Lake, here, marking an end to the 4,080-km walkathon, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and traversed 75 districts across the country.

On Monday, Rahul will unfurl the Tricolour at the party headquarters on the M A Road here and later address a public rally at SK Cricket Stadium, here, for which 22 opposition political parties have been invited.

However, sources said leaders’ of only 12 opposition parties would attend the concluding function of the Yatra. Among major political parties skipping the concluding ceremony of the yatra include Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Telugu Desam Party.

MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Kerala Congress, Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Shibu Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are set to attend the concluding function in Srinagar.