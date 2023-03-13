'Rahul should apologise': Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned within minutes over Gandhi's 'insulting' remarks

The Parliament on Monday witnessesed a rocky start to the second leg of the Budget Session after three BJP MPs—Rajnath Singh and Pralhad Joshi in the Lok Sabha and Piyush Goyal in the Rajya Sabha—condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy in London and demanded that the leader apologise on the floor of the House.

"Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise," Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal chose to remind the Parliament about the loss of fundamental duties during the Emergency, when the Congress was in power.

"What happened to democracy then?" Joshi said, to which Opposition leaders raised slogans and gathered near the Well of the House, forcing Chair Om Birla to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

Similar scenes followed in the Rajya Sabha after Piyush Goyal said that Rahul Gandhi insulted all Indians and the mandate of the people by making those statements after which Kharge said, "The world is watching and everyone knows what is happening in India."

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar then adjourned the Upper House till 2 pm after MPs from both sides raised slogans.

Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack” and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Kharge said Rahul is not the member of this House and Prime Minister himself has insulted the country in China.