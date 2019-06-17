Rahul takes oath as Lok Sabha member

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha in English amid cheers from the Opposition benches.

Rahul had given the Lok Sabha a miss on Monday morning prompting taunts from RPI(A) leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

“Where is Rahul Gandhi,” Athawale had asked shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as Lok Sabha member amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Congress members hit back at Athawale saying that Rahul would be in Parliament in time for the oath.

The Congress President walked in the Lok Sabha around 4 pm shortly before members from Kerala were called to take oath of office. Rahul was elected to the Lok Sabha for a fourth consecutive term, but for the first time from Wayanad in Kerala – the second seat from where he had contested the elections. He lost his traditional Amethi seat to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Rahul made a solemn affirmation on bearing true faith and allegiance to the Constitution.

However, Rahul forgot the customary practice of signing the Lok Sabha register and started walking towards his seat after taking oath.

He was immediately called back by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha staffers to sign the register.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will take the oath as Lok Sabha member on today when lawmakers from Uttar Pradesh will be called.