Bring in UCC, population control law: Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray urges PM Narendra Modi to bring in UCC, enact population control law

He also reiterated the demand of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 22 2022, 13:18 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 13:18 ist
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in the Uniform Civil Code and enact a law on population control in India.

Thackeray, the nephew of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, also reiterated the demand of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar.

“Request the Prime Minister to bring Uniform Civil Code at the earliest, enact a law on population control and change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar,” Raj said addressing a meeting at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune.

“Two days ago, I tweeted about postponing my Ayodhya visit. I intentionally gave the statement to allow everyone to give their reactions. Those who were against my Ayodhya visit were trying to trap me, but I decided not to fall into this controversy,” he said

Meanwhile, he announced that he would undergo a hip bone surgery on June 1 and would be back in action after recuperation. However, he asked party workers to keep the campaign against loudspeakers on mosques going.

Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra
Population control
uniform civil code
MNS
Indian Politics

