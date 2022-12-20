'Rajyapal hatao, Maharashtra bachao,' MVA protests against Shinde-Fadnavis government

'Rajyapal hatao': MVA protests against Shinde govt

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 20 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 14:36 ist
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs raise slogans during a protest against the state government. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid sloganeering like “Pannas khoke, ekdum okay”, “ED sarkar, hai hai” and “Rajyapal hatao, Maharashtra bachao”, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday staged a protest against the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur on Tuesday. 

The Opposition MLAs and MLCs also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Shinde, who had six months ago toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government with the support of BJP

Shinde heads the rebel function, now known as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, which has 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 members of independent and smaller parties. 

Thackeray, who now has Shiv Sena 16 MLAs, presided over a meeting of the MVA at the Vidhan Bhavan complex which among others was attended by the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar, his counterpart in Council Ambadas Danve and Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat. 

