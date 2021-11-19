Ready for talks but won't withdraw protest till farm laws repealed in Parliament, says Rakesh Tikait

Hours after the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealing the three farm laws, Bhartiya Kisan Union ( BKU ) leader Rakesh Tikait - who was among those who are spearheading the agitation - expressed readiness for talks with the Centre.

Tikait's statement comes after the BKU decided to continue with the agitation till the law actually repealed in the Parliament and other issues like MSP are discussed threadbare.

Tikait, who is in the Palghar district near Mumbai, reasserted that the agitation would continue. “We have a whole range of issues to discuss with the government like the MSP,” he said.

Tikait said that it was a victory for the farmers. “We dedicate it to more than 750 farmers who died and to tribals, workers, women who became a part of this agitation,” he said.

