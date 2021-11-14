Recent reduction in petrol, diesel prices a mockery: CPI(M)

Calling the recent reduction in fuel prices as a mockery, the CPI(M) on Sunday the Centre still collects a whopping Rs 2.87 lakh crore that are not sharable with the states and demanded that the additional cess and surcharges must be withdrawn immediately to provide some meaningful relief to the people

In a statement, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said the recent cut in central excise duty of Rs five per litre for petrol and Rs 10 per litre for diesel "provides no relief" to the people who are "suffering from the growing burden of higher prices" of petroleum production.

This token reduction must be seen in the light of the fact that central excise constitutes Rs. 33 per litre of petrol and Rs. 32 per litre of diesel, the party said after a two-day meeting of the Polit Bureau.

"The Central government has made this meagre reduction from excise duties that are shareable with the states. However, it continues to collect special additional excise duty (surcharge) amounting to Rs. 74,350 crores; additional excise duty (cess) amounting to Rs. 1,98,000 crore; and other cess and surcharges amounting to Rs. 15,150 crores, totalling a whopping Rs. 2.87 lakh crores that are not sharable with the states," it said.

The CPI(M) demanded that the additional cess and surcharges must be withdrawn immediately to provide some meaningful relief to the people.

On the recent revelations in the Rafale scam, the party said the Centre is refusing to investigate the scam. French portal Mediapart has claimed that the CBI and ED had not pursued leads on "secret commissions" paid to a suspected middleman despite having documents in possession.

"The efforts to bury high-level corruption involved in the Rafale deal and the cover-up operation are reprehensible. While many governments of other countries have in some manner ordered investigations, the Modi government continues to remain obdurate in refusing to conduct such an investigation. This smacks of total complicity," the CPI(M) said.

Referring to the government increasing the jurisdiction of BSF up to 50 kilometres from the international border from the earlier 15 kilometres in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, the party said it is a "severe assault on the rights of the states and federalism, a basic feature of our Constitution. Worse, this decision has been taken without consulting the states. Policing and law and order is a state subject under the Indian Constitution."

The CPI(M) also expressed "great concern" over the "growing attacks" against minorities all over the country.

"Clearly, rightwing groups patronised by the governments are emboldened to perpetuate such crimes. The administration, instead of protecting victims, actually punishes them and their supporters with the arrests under draconian laws. The mob violence in Assam and recently in Tripura happened under the patronage of the state administration, with anyone reporting news of such attacks being booked under UAPA," it said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party said the use of National Security Act against the Muslims have become commonplace along with "numerous encounters". The fundamental right to offer prayers is "being curtailed", as the recent incidents in Gurgaon has shown.

"Human rights groups recently published a report of 300 incidents of attacks on Christians in the first nine months of 2021. Such attacks are continuing. Even FIRs filed are not being acted upon. Many of these belong to dalit and adivasi communities. Churches have been vandalised," the CPI(M) said, calling upon all its units to observe a day of protest against attacks on minorities.

