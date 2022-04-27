Rejected Left leaders' idea of uniting against BJP, says TRS chief Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday stated that the nation needs “a new development agenda, and not any alternative front.”

The TRS chief, who has made his national ambitions clear, has been steadfast in his attacks on PM Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre.

However, speaking at the TRS party plenary to mark its 21st formation day, KCR said that he had rejected the Communist leaders' idea of uniting against the saffron party.

“The Communist party leadership which was in Hyderabad recently for some event had met me. They said that there is a need for all of us to unite and I asked why. 'To remove the BJP from power,' they said. I replied that it is a useless agenda and that I cannot join them,” Rao told the meeting of his partymen in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

“Should our effort be to dethrone someone and elevate someone else to that position? People of the country should attain power, their lifestyles should improve. The relief should be for the public, not political parties,” Rao said.

The Telangana CM added that the nation needs an 'alternative agenda'.

“First front, national front and some other fronts have been there, with no desired results. What we need is an agenda that would take our nation on a glorious growth path,” the CM who had earlier held discussions with leaders of Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, DMK, JMM said.

Claiming that Telangana has become a role model for the country, “with numerous awards, uninterrupted power supply, better per capita income,” Rao said that Hyderabad could become the centre playing host to a new idea of transforming India.

“It would be a matter of pride for us if such an agenda, ideology emanates from Hyderabad,” Rao said while pointing that some of his party legislators are proposing to upgrade the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to "Bharata Rashtra Samithi."

He stated that “the nation has immense resources but lacks the right leadership to utilise them properly and position us at the top of the world.”

