Resolution on Belagavi border dispute on Dec 27 or Dec 28

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government would bring in a resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute today or tomorrow even as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi launched a massive broadside on the six-month-old dispensation for its silence on the aggressive stance of Karnataka politicians including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Shiv Sena President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spearheaded the attack in the Council as the second week of the Nagpur winter session commenced.

In the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar (NCP) raised the issue followed by former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan (Congress) and Bhaskar Jadhav (Shiv Sena).

Thackeray urged Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe to ensure that a 35-minute black and white film titled A case for justice, produced by the Maharashtra government 50 years ago be shown to all the MLAs and MLCs.

He also said that former Chief Minister A R Antulay’s response to the Mahajan Committee report should also be read by the members of both Houses. Thackeray said that the Marathi-speaking areas in Belgaum be declared as a union territory till the Supreme Court rules on the dispute.

Pawar said that during the Business Advisory Committee meeting the government said that they will bring in a resolution, however, one week has passed and the resolution has not been brought in.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Chief Minister Shinde is in New Delhi to attend the Veer Bal Diwas event. “Once he returns, we will table the bill…today evening or tomorrow,” he said.