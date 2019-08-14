Revoking Article 370 beneficial for J&K: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on August 14, a day before Independence Day. It was also his first address after the the decision to revoke Article 370, which makes Jammu and Kashmir a union territory instead of a state.

He addressed a number of issues, unsurprisingly starting with the Jammu and Kashmir situation. On the eve of Independence Day, he said that the objective of gaining independence was to have a positive effect on the lives of citizens, and with Article 370 revoked, even people in the northernmost Indian area can avail of those benefits.

President Kovind also acknowledged the most productive budget session of Parliament in all these years, and hoped that the state assemblies would follow suit. He also assured the people that fast development was the dream of the nation and that the government is fully focused in acheiving that dream.

He vowed to improve the transportation system in the country with airports in remote locations and ensuring safety during road travel. The Jal Shakti programme's aim is to provide drinking water to every household, and make it amply available for farmers, he added.

The recently launched Chandrayaan-2 and Mangalyaan show far India has come in science and innovation, said President Kovind.

"We are a country of young people and the greatest gift we can give them is to encourage a culture of curiosity. India will never lose its ability to listen to feeble voices, and its sense of adventure," he said.

You can catch his full address to the nation here.