Rs 16.99 lakh crore worth Govt assets in 2018-19, 1.92 lakh crore increase in a year

Government owns assets worth at least Rs 16.99 lakh crore in the form of land, buildings, machinery and vehicles among others, which is an increase of 1.92 lakh crore from in a year.

If one takes fiscal from 2015-16 to 2018-19, the rise in assets is around Rs 6 lakh crore.

According to the Budget 2020-21 documents, the present value of assets owned by government would be much more it has recorded only assets above the threshold value of of Rs two lakh at the end of 2018-19. The assets of Cabinet Secretariats, paramilitary forces, Ministry of Defence and Department of Space and Atomic Energy also do not figure in this list.

At the beginning of 2018-19, the assets were valued at Rs 15.07 lakh crore and it rose to Rs 16.92 lakh crore at the end.

Physical assets like land, building, roads and bridges are valued at Rs 4.90 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.85 lakh crore at the beginning of 2018-19.

Financial assets like shares and loans to states and foreign countries is around Rs 12.09 lakh crore, an increase from 10.21 lakh crore.

The government has land valued at 3.57 lakh crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 3.56 lakh crore in the previous fiscal and Rs 1.69 lakh crore in 2015-16.

Bridges across the country owned by the central government are valued at Rs 12,055.08 crore, with new new bridges valued at Rs 105.34 crore coming up in the last fiscal. Vehicles were valued at Rs 2,089.46 crore.

The value of shares owned by the government is Rs 4.5 lakh crore, up from Rs 3.31 lakh crore. It has also given loans to the tune of Rs 14,093.67 crore, to foreign countries, up from Rs 14,077.04 crore.