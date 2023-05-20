₹2K note withdrawal, fickle-minded move: Raj Thackeray

Rs 2000 note withdrawn: Fickle-minded move, country can't afford such decisions, says Raj Thackeray

Thackeray said the note ban decision should have been taken in consultation with experts

PTI
PTI, Nashik,
  • May 20 2023, 17:56 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 17:56 ist
MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday dubbed the Reserve Bank of India's decision to withdraw the Rs 2000 note from circulation as fickle-minded.

Talking to reporters here, Thackeray said the note ban decision should have been taken in consultation with experts.

Also Read | RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 note: How, why and by when to return

"This is fickle-minded…Had experts been consulted, such a thing would have not happened. You roll out a note and then you withdraw it. At that time, the note would not even go inside the ATM machine. The country cannot afford such decisions. Does the government work like this?” Thackeray questioned.

The RBI on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30. The note was introduced in November 2016 following Prime minister Narendra Modi's decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination notes.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
RBI
MNS
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
Raj Thackeray
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru streets plastered with Siddaramaiah, D K posters

B'luru streets plastered with Siddaramaiah, D K posters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

 