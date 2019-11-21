'Rs 577-cr in challans issued since new MVA rollout'

Law enforcement agencies have issued 38 lakh challans involving a total amount of Rs 577.5 crore for traffic rule breakers since the implementation of the new motor vehicles law.

Since many challans are being referred to courts, the actual revenue may vary, Union Road Transport Minster Nitin Gadkari informed Lok Sabha in written reply on Thursday.

These data collected from 18 states and three union territories, he said.

Tamil Nadu saw the highest number of challans at 14,13,996, While the least number of challans were recorded in Goa at 58.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 with higher penalty came into force on September 1.