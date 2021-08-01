RSP MP complains to Lok Sabha Speaker on Modi announcing policy decisions outside Parliament

RSP MP N K Premachandran has complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing policy decisions like OBC quota in all-India medical seats and engineering colleges conducting teaching in vernacular languages outside Parliament when it is in session.

Premachandran, a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Kollam, wrote to Birla on Saturday seeking a ruling from the Chair on this, saying that Modi's conduct was disrespectful to Parliament as well as circumventing traditions followed for decades.

The RSP from Kerala said one should show respect to Parliament and its tradition and any action that disregards it should be looked into and concerned persons should face action.

Premachandran's complaint to Birla came as Modi on Twitter announced the decision to implement 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year as well as 14 engineering colleges starting engineering courses in five regional languages.

The announcement on OBC and EWS quota in All India medical seats has been projected by the BJP as a landmark decision. It came days after Madras High Court criticised the government for not implementing its order, which was issued last July.

The 'Rajya Sabha At Work' said it has generally been held that "no privilege of the House is involved if statements on matters of public interest are not made first in the House. However, it is a breach of propriety for a Minister to make a statement outside the House while it is in session."

"It has also been held that policy statements should first be made on the floor of the House when the House is in session before releasing them to the press or to the public but Ministers cannot be prohibited from making the statements outside the House if such statements are not contrary to the declared policy of the Government," it added.

