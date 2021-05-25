Sack Shashi Tharoor from Parliamentary panel, BJP MP tells Lok Sabha Speaker

The ongoing spat between Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology Shashi Tharoor from Congress and panel member Nishikant Dubey from the BJP has kicked up a fresh storm on the "toolkit" issue with Dubey writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accusing the panel head of "cantankerous, inane and rogue behaviour" and seeking not only his "sacking" from the position of panel Chairperson but also "disqualification from membership of Lok Sabha" under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra hit back tweeting, "Higher likelihood of @BJP MPs getting disqualified for fake MBA degrees & lying on affidavits than of Opposition MPs for twitter nomenclature of virus variants!". Tharoor, who has not commented on social media on Dubey's letter retweeted Moitra's comments.

In his letter, Dubey is learnt to have said, "The Standing Committee is the extension of parliament but Mr. Shashi Tharoor has made this committee an extension of the Congress Party. Where he is more concerned about his parties and Rahul Gandhi’s agenda than the nation itself. Recently, on the Twitter toolkit controversy he is asking for explanations from the Ministry of Information and Technology when Twitter’s action is against this nation's IT law....Tharoor is helping Twitter act against the government and the nation."

This happened on a day when a team of Delhi police visited Twitter India's offices to serve notice in 'toolkit' case and know the reason why Twitter categorised the toolkit-related tweets of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as "manipulated media". Twitter's action was disapproved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which called it "prejudiced".

Tharoor had reportedly sent a letter to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slamming the police probe against Twitter. The Congress leader has also shared many posts on his Twitter account severely critical of the government.

Sources say that Dubey in a letter to Birla on May 24 drew his attention to the "recent jibes" of Tharoor on his Twitter account in which, according to the BJP MP, the Congress leader "surpassed all the boundaries of decency" expected from Chairperson of a Parliamentary Committee.

On May 24, Tharoor had tweeted, "Still baffling that someone who won two elections by projecting himself as a strong decisive leader needs to blame previous Govts for all problems & shed helpless tears. Wasn't PM the mastermind who was supposed to fix everything? Where does the buck stop for the last 7 years?"

Calling it a dangerous trend for allowing such mischievous elements to continue to serve Parliament as a Chairperson of a Parliamentary Committee, Dubey accused Tharoor of "misusing his official position" to tarnish the image of the central government and raising issues in the panel which are outside its purview.

The BJP leader also flagged the "responsiveness and sensitivity" of Modi government towards the pandemic and rued how "some leaders of a political party were busy in launching a vicious campaign"

Dubey was also peeved over Tharoor's remarks of the "Indian variant" of Covid-19 "when WHO has itself said that there is no such variant" and hence "why would an Indian MP use language that is unscientific and derogatory towards Indians."

The Dubey-Tharoor spat is not new. In August last year also, they had moved a privilege motion against each other over a row on summoning Facebook before the IT panel. Tharoor then wanted to take up the issue of a Wall Street Journal report that suggested how Facebook India turned a blind eye to a hate speech of a BJP leader and three others to ward off any damage to its business prospects. Back then, Tharoor was the first to write to the Speaker sending a privilege notice against Dubey, who had launched a full scathing attack on him, questioning Tharoor’s decision. Dubey was quick to retaliate with a counter privilege notice against Tharoor as well as Rahul Gandhi as well.

A similar scene had played out in 2014 in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by Congress leader K V Thomas. Dubey, who was a key member in PAC heading some of its committees had then written to the then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, seeking to move a privilege motion against Thomas after the latter kept insisting on calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the panel on the demonetisation decision.

Mahajan called a meeting of the chairpersons of PAC, Public Undertakings Committee, Estimates Committee and department-related standing committees of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to douse the fire and streamline the working of committees as similarly rows on political lines erupted in other panels as well.

Parliamentary panels are supposed to function in a non-partisan manner taking up issues of public importance before the Parliament or otherwise but political loyalties have always cast a shadow on their independent functioning.

From Land Acquisition Bill to the summoning of Facebook, from adopting a report on 2G to discussing Bofors, Rafale, AgustaWestland, Demonetisation, PM-CARES fund and now "toolkit", the divide on party-line has sharply come to fore in Parliamentary panels.