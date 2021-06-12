SAD, BSP to fight 2022 Punjab Assembly polls in alliance

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on Saturday that his party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would fight the 2022 legislative Assembly elections in Punjab in alliance the
He said that future elections other than the 2022 state polls will be fought together with the Mayawati-led party.
It is a new day in Punjab politics, he said in his address, adding that out of 117 seats, BSP will contest 20 seats, SAD the remaining 97 seats.
— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 12, 2021
More to follow...
