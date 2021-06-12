SAD, BSP to fight 2022 Punjab polls in alliance

SAD, BSP to fight 2022 Punjab Assembly polls in alliance

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2021, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 12:15 ist
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and BSP supremo Mayawati. Credit: AFP Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on Saturday that his party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would fight the 2022 legislative Assembly elections in Punjab in alliance the

He said that future elections other than the 2022 state polls will be fought together with the Mayawati-led party.

It is a new day in Punjab politics, he said in his address, adding that out of 117 seats, BSP will contest 20 seats, SAD the remaining 97 seats.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab
Shiromani Akali Dal
Bahujan Samaj Party
Mayawati
Sukhbir Singh Badal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 