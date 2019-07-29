Saffron leader tries to perform 'jalabhishek' at Taj

A saffron leader tried to perform 'jalabhishek' (offering of the sacred Ganga water) at Taj Mahal, the monument of love, in Agra, about 350 kilometres from here, claiming that it was actually a ''Shiva Temple''.

Meenu Diwakar, the president of the women's wing of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, along with scores others, reached the east gate of the Taj Mahal carrying 'Kanwar' (pitcher containing the Ganga water) on Sunday evening and tried to force her way into the monument.

Police sources said that the cops managed to prevent their entry into the monument. It being Sunday, there were hundreds of tourists inside the Taj Mahal, sources said.

Diwakar, who was accompanied by around two dozen other saffron activists, embarked on a dharna before the gate of the monument in protest against the denial of entry.

''For us it (Taj Mahal) is Tejomahal....it is a Shiva Temple...we will keep trying to perform puja here,'' she said. The saffron activists also raised slogans against the police.

Earlier also there had been attempts by the saffron activists to storm the monument claiming that it was a ''Hindu Temple''. A few BJP leaders have also lent support to the demand.

According to the historical evidence, Taj Mahal had been built by the Mughal emperor Shahjahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The tomb of both of them was in the monument.

Sources said that security in and around the Taj Mahal had been tightened.