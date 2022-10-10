Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82.

In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the passing away of his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

Yadav died on Monday in Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment.

Mulayam, 82, was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.

The last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held at Saifai, his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's office tweeted.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that the last rites of the veteran politician will be held with full state honours.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Yadav was a remarkable personality and was widely admired as a grounded leader. "Mulayam Singh Yadav served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia," he said in a tweet.

Yadav distinguished himself in Uttar Pradesh and national politics and was a key soldier for democracy during Emergency, he said.

As defence minister, Yadav worked for a stronger India and his Parliamentary interventions were insightful, Modi added.

Yadav served as defence minister and as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice.

Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state’s most prominent political clan.

He was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.