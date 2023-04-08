'SC gave them a jolt': PM Modi slams Opposition for seeking protection from corruption probe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the political parties that approached the Supreme Court recently alleging arbitrary employment of probe agencies like the CBI, and ED against opposition leaders.

Modi said the court gave them a jolt by rejecting their plea.

“Some political parties went to the court seeking protection, desiring that their books filled with corruption should not be looked into. But the court gave them a jolt,” Modi said at a public meeting in Secunderabad on Saturday.

The PM was on a short tour in Telangana, which goes to polls later this year, to inaugurate, and lay the foundation for development projects in railway, road and health care worth over Rs 11,300 crore. Modi also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati, the second one connecting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Modi's apparent reference was to the 14 parties led by the Congress which sought that the SC lay down guidelines to prevent the alleged targeting of its leaders by the ED and CBI. A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala on Wednesday declined the plea saying that politicians do not enjoy any higher immunity or protection than common citizens.

The 14 parties include the Bharat Rashtra Samiti of K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, whose daughter and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha is facing a probe in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

“Should we not fight corruption and free the country from the corrupt? Should we not initiate legal action against such people however mighty they may be,” Modi questioned the public.

Modi targets pariwarwad, bhrashtachar

In an apparent attack on the KCR-led rule in the state, Modi dwelt on pariwarwad (precedence of kin over society) and bhrashtachar (corruption) in continuation of the broadside he launched on the Telangana CM's family last year.

“Pariwarwad, corruption supporters have a problem with those doing their job honestly. They have nothing to do with welfare, the nation's growth. Their only interest is in amassing more for their own, searching for benefit in every project,” Modi said while asking the Telangana people “to be wary of such people wanting control over all the systems.”

The BJP has been accusing the BRS government of massive corruption in every sector and especially charging that "the mega Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project has become KCR family's ATM."