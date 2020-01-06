Scores being settled: BJP's Dilip Ghosh on JNU violence

Violence in educational institutes is a "gift" of the Left who are now "getting it back" as scores are being settled, BJP's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said on Monday commenting on the attack on students and teachers at the JNU campus in Delhi.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged properties on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

"Violence in students' politics and educational institutes are a gift of the Left students' outfits. You will witness violence in educational institutes only in West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura where Left is either in power or were in power till a few years back," Ghosh told reporters.

"Now, the Left students' groups are getting it back as scores are being settled," he said.

He said the authorities and police are looking into the incident and it would be better if violence can be averted inside educational institutions.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated ABVP have blamed each other for the violence.